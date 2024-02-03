Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of Sunderland fans have voted on their feelings regarding Sunderland's business during the January window.

The Black Cats departure list saw youth striker Harry Gardiner leave for Blyth Spartans on loan. Attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard concluded a permanent deal to re-join Tony Mowbray at Birmingham City.

18-year-old attacking starlet Josh Robertson was poached by Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst fringe duo Nectar Triantis and Eliezer Mayenda were sent to Hibs on loan. Jay Matete made the switch to Oxford United in League One, also on loan.

Sunderland signed former Tottenham winger Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege and also concluded a loan (with an option to buy) move for Callum Styles while Leo Hjelde joined from Leeds United permanently.

But how have Sunderland fans viewed the winter transfer window as sporting director once again struggled to ass an experienced striker with top target Kieffer Moore joining Championship rivals Ipswich Town?

The Echo conduced a poll on X (formerly Twitter) to gauge opinion. We asked the question: How happy are you with Sunderland's transfer business during January?

The poll received 2,380 responses with only 20.3 per cent of fans stating they were happy. 28.2 per cent of supporters stated that they were unhappy with Sunderland's window, with 51.5 per cent replying that they felt indifferent after deadline day.

Sunderland fan and popular YouTuber, Michael Bowers, added: "Indifferent for me. A striker would’ve been nice like but central midfielder was the one position we had to address. If Styles is that, fair enough. But we shall see how things go."

Ethan Todd added: "Unhappy - we are weaker than we were at the start of January imo. Poor window."

Anthony Dent explained: "On the happy side of indifferent. I suspect the three incomings will be big assets in time. Would like to have had a couple more in but there are some very good players already here. And retaining key assets is also a big plus. Certainly don't want expensive journeymen here."