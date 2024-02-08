Sunderland boss issues Dan Ballard and Callum Styles updates in full team news latest
Michael Beale has confirmed that Dan Ballard should be fit to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.
Ballard sparked an injury concern when he was brought off during stoppage time against Middlesbrough last Sunday clutching his shoulder, but Beale confirmed after the game that he did not think there was a serious issue. That has proven to be the case and providing the defender comes through training on Friday as expected, then he will be in the starting XI.
Beale will be selecting from the same group of players this weekend, though Chris Rigg will return to the fold after the club's exit from the FA Youth Cup. While deadline-day signing Callum Styles is not yet fit after surgery on his appendix, Beale expects him to be back in full training next week.
"Dan will train tomorrow and providing there's no issues, he'll play tomorrow," Beale said.
"Paddy has had a few more days training into him which is a positive, and the same with Romaine. Callum Styles is back out running now, and will probably rejoin the group in the middle of next week providing everything goes to plan."
Beale is hoping that his squad depth will be further boosted in the coming weeks by the return of Elliot Embleton, who will play 45 minutes when the U21s take on Leicester City at Eppleton on Friday night.