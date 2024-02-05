Marcus Forss gives Middlesbrough the lead at Sunderland

Michael Carrick said his Middlesbrough side deserved more for their performance after the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Sunday.

Both sides traded chances and attacks in the first half but it was the hosts who were dominant in the second, deservedly taking the lead through Marcus Forss. Carrick's side looked to be in complete control of the contest when Nazariy Rusyn equalised from range, his right-footed effort beating Tom Glover in the Middlesbrough goal.

That was perhaps a fortunate equaliser for the Black Cats but they did then end the game the stronger of the two sides. Carrick said it was 'massively' frustrating to drop the two points but insisted that there were plenty of positives for his side.

“It’s frustrating, massively so," Carrick said.

'We need to start getting what we deserve from games. It feels like we’re losing points that we should be gaining. It shows in the league table where we are, but I do feel like that there are too many games where we’ve put ourselves in a good position, do a lot of good things, gain control and look dangerous and then don’t give them an awful lot in the second half.

"But then we come away with that result. Without a doubt, it’s disappointing. I feel for the boys because they put a lot into the game and showed a lot of quality, especially second half, to control it fully. To not come away with the win is a disappointing one.

“Both ends of the pitch make the difference in the end, but I thought in between that, as well as the movement and the chances we created, it was really pleasing. We looked dangerous and felt there was more in it for us, but of course, when we’re on top and so in control, the second goal would have been the one. It didn’t quite come and a sucker punch really, is the difference."

