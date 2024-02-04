News you can trust since 1873
The 59 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans as 31,716 watch Middlesbrough draw in Championship - gallery

Sunderland drew 1-1 against Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium – and our cameras were there to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 4th Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 17:16 GMT

After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 61st minute after a short free-kick was eventually finished by Marcus Forss from inside the penalty area. Sunderland drew level with seven minutes remaining, though, when Nazariy Rusyn’s low effort from distance beat goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

