Roy Keane has lifted the lid on Jonny Evans' second loan move to Sunderland during his time as Black Cats boss.

Two-time ex-Black Cats defender Evans was relegated to the Championship with Leicester City at the end of the 2022-23 campaign but played for Sunderland back in 2007 and 2008.

Since then, the Northern Ireland international has rejoined his former club Manchester United under head coach Erik ten Hag and remains in the national team squad alongside Sunderland players Trai Hume and Dan Ballard.

Keane - who was manager of Sunderland at the time - has gone into detail about how a young Evans demanded more money to return to the Stadium of Light for a second time on loan while appearing on The Overlap.

Keane said: “Jonny had come to Sunderland the previous year in the 2006-07 season when we were in the Championship, and he had done well so we got him back in the following season in January and we had to give them a £1m loan fee for the second part of the season.

“Jonny was on £10,000 a week, but the chairman came to me and said Jonny wants £20,000 a week, so I rang him up and asked him why he wanted £20,000 and he said that he had read my book.

