Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Plymouth at the Stadium of Light – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring a late equaliser at the Riverside. That result leaves Sunderland one point off a play-off place with 16 league games remaining this season.
Plymouth start the weekend 15th in the table following back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, yet they were beaten 4-1 by Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday – after extra-time.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Plymouth injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light: