Elliot Embleton warming up for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland and Plymouth team and injury news with nine ruled out and one doubt: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Plymouth at the Stadium of Light – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring a late equaliser at the Riverside. That result leaves Sunderland one point off a play-off place with 16 league games remaining this season.

Plymouth start the weekend 15th in the table following back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, yet they were beaten 4-1 by Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday – after extra-time.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Plymouth injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

1. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

After starting three successive matches, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and is expected to be sidelined at least a few more weeks. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Michael Cooper (Plymouth) - OUT

The Plymouth goalkeeper has been sidelined since the end of December with a knee injury. Photo: Harry Trump

3. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT

Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old still not ready to make his return. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Jordan Houghton (Plymouth) - OUT

Defensive midfielder Houghton has been one of Plymouth's standout performers this season but picked up an ankle injury during the Pilgrims' 1-1 draw against Leeds last month. Photo: George Wood

