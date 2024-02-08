Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Plymouth at the Stadium of Light – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring a late equaliser at the Riverside. That result leaves Sunderland one point off a play-off place with 16 league games remaining this season.

Plymouth start the weekend 15th in the table following back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, yet they were beaten 4-1 by Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday – after extra-time.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Plymouth injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT After starting three successive matches, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and is expected to be sidelined at least a few more weeks. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Michael Cooper (Plymouth) - OUT The Plymouth goalkeeper has been sidelined since the end of December with a knee injury. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

3 . Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old still not ready to make his return. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales