Mike Dodds is still expecting to remain in charge for the rest of the campaign but has confirmed that Sunderland's search for Michael Beale's permanent successor is underway.

Dodds has taken charge of five games since Beale's departure in February but has been unable to bring an end to the club's winless run amid a lengthy list of injuries and suspensions. The interim head coach says that the club are open to bringing forward the appointment should they find the right candidate before the end of the campaign, but added that they are determined not to rush into a decision. As such, he is highly likely to remain in post as interim boss until the summer.

Sunderland have begun to speak to candidate on their shortlist and intend to conduct a thorough process ahead of a summer appointment.

"The last conversation I had, and this was prior to the last couple of games, was that they had shortlisted a number of potential candidates and that they were going to take their time in speaking to those people," Dodds explained.

"They want to make sure they get the next appointment right and they don't want to rush that decision.

"If they feel like they've got the right candidate tomorrow, then they will be in the day after tomorrow obviously. If they don't, then they will wait. That was the message I was given a few weeks back and I've not been told that anything has changed. If anything changes then they will communicate that with me. We've got some big games coming up because we need to change the feeling of the football club, and we know that the best way to do that is to win games of football."

