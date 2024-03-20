It has been a strange campaign on Wearside, with the first half of the campaign bringing some significant frustration in the final third but also some real promise and some occasionally excellent performances and wins. It has been far tougher since the departure of Tony Mowbray, with injuries and suspension in recent weeks adding to the issues that began to mount during Michael Beale’s brief stint at the helm.
A number of young players have taken significant step forwards across the campaign as a whole and are likely to be attracting top-tier interest in the windows ahead, but some of the squad’s issues have been highlighted by the recent injury issues.
Here, we assess each player’s campaign so far ahead of what looks like being a significant summer rebuild..
1. Nazariy Rusyn and Dan Neil celebrate at Middlesbrough earlier this season
It has been a campaign of high and lows for Sunderland Photo: Frank Reid
2. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Underlined his promise with an excellent performance to end Sunderland’s losing run against QPR last time out. Hasn’t been quite as eye-catching a campaign this time around but it’s easy to take for granted just how few errors he makes and the calm with which he commands his box at such a young age. Has a massive future. B+ Photo: Frank Reid
3. NATHAN BISHOP
Hasn’t had much of a chance to show his quality as a result of the team’s early exit from the Carabao Cup. N/A Photo: Sean M. Haffey
4. TRAI HUME
Easy to forget that he was not a regular in this side until the start of last year, such is the consistency with which he has played since. One of the best defenders 1-v-1 in the division and you feel he has more to offer in the final third if Sunderland can improve their penalty-box presence. A Photo: FRANK REID 2024