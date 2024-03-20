Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings so far this season ahead of crucial summer rebuild - gallery

Sunderland return from the international break looking to end their seven-game winless run, with their play-off hopes now seemingly all but over.
By Phil Smith
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

It has been a strange campaign on Wearside, with the first half of the campaign bringing some significant frustration in the final third but also some real promise and some occasionally excellent performances and wins. It has been far tougher since the departure of Tony Mowbray, with injuries and suspension in recent weeks adding to the issues that began to mount during Michael Beale’s brief stint at the helm.

A number of young players have taken significant step forwards across the campaign as a whole and are likely to be attracting top-tier interest in the windows ahead, but some of the squad’s issues have been highlighted by the recent injury issues.

Here, we assess each player’s campaign so far ahead of what looks like being a significant summer rebuild..

Nazariy Rusyn and Dan Neil celebrate at Middlesbrough earlier this season

It has been a campaign of high and lows for Sunderland

Underlined his promise with an excellent performance to end Sunderland’s losing run against QPR last time out. Hasn’t been quite as eye-catching a campaign this time around but it’s easy to take for granted just how few errors he makes and the calm with which he commands his box at such a young age. Has a massive future. B+

2. ANTHONY PATTERSON

ANTHONY PATTERSON

Underlined his promise with an excellent performance to end Sunderland's losing run against QPR last time out. Hasn't been quite as eye-catching a campaign this time around but it's easy to take for granted just how few errors he makes and the calm with which he commands his box at such a young age. Has a massive future. B+

Hasn’t had much of a chance to show his quality as a result of the team’s early exit from the Carabao Cup. N/A

3. NATHAN BISHOP

NATHAN BISHOP

Hasn't had much of a chance to show his quality as a result of the team's early exit from the Carabao Cup. N/A

Easy to forget that he was not a regular in this side until the start of last year, such is the consistency with which he has played since. One of the best defenders 1-v-1 in the division and you feel he has more to offer in the final third if Sunderland can improve their penalty-box presence. A

4. TRAI HUME

TRAI HUME

Easy to forget that he was not a regular in this side until the start of last year, such is the consistency with which he has played since. One of the best defenders 1-v-1 in the division and you feel he has more to offer in the final third if Sunderland can improve their penalty-box presence. A

