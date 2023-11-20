Sunderland are said to be interested in Uruguayan striker Luciano Rodriguez.

Sunderland have been credited with interest in Uruguayan striker Luciano Rodriguez - but how likely is a move for the 20-year-old in January?

Rodriguez scored the winning goal during Uruguay's 1-0 win over Italy in the Under-20 World Cup final in June, while he’s scored seven times in 28 appearances for club side Liverpool of Montevideo this term.

What’s been reported?

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Sunderland’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was in South America last week to watch Rodriguez, even though the forward looks like an ambitious target for the Black Cats.

Reports in Spain have even suggested La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been watching the forward this year, while the player is said to be keen on a move to Europe.

Where does he play?

Rodriguez is right footed, listed as 5 ft 10 tall, and has predominantly played on the right flank for his club side in the Uruguayan top flight. He has also played on the left and as a centre-forward while playing international football at under-20s level for Uruguay.

According to Wyscout, Rodriguez has averaged 6.37 dribbles per match this year, with the forward more likely to make infield runs rather than down the flank like a traditional winger. He has also demonstrated a desire to press from the front and put opposing defenders under pressure.

Do Sunderland need him?

In recent windows Sunderland have spent seven-figure transfer fees on talented youngsters who they feel have a high ceiling.

In the current side Patrick Roberts has operated on the right and signed a new contract at the club last week, while Abdoullah Ba has predominantly played on that flank.

Sunderland may feel they need more depth in wide areas in the January transfer window, while Rodriguez’s ability to play in multiple positions could provide cover across the forward line.

Do Sunderland have the money to spend?

Sunderland will have money to invest in January and did receive a seven-figure transfer fee for Ross Stewart from Southampton on transfer deadline day.

