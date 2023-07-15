AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson says new signing Alex Bass was ‘dead keen’ to join the club during initial conversations.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has signed for The Dons on a season-long loan deal from Sunderland, where he has two years left on his contract - with a club option of an extra year.

Bass joined the Black Cats from Portsmouth last summer but only made two senior appearances in cup competitions during his first season on Wearside.

Wimbledon, who finished 21st in League Two last term, could hand Bass his first appearance for the club during a pre-season friendly at Woking on Saturday.

When asked about the goalkeeper, Jackson said: “As soon as I spoke to him, you could see that there was a dead keenness to come to us.

“It’s one thing us selling the football club to players but you want them to want to come here as well. He’s a lad who wants to play for Wimbledon, so we’re delighted to have him.”

“The opportunity to sign someone of his calibre - you only have to look at the clubs that he’s played for and the level that he’s played at to realise he’s a top goalkeeper. His attributes fit right into our team and what we want to do.”

When asked about the last few years at Portsmouth and Sunderland, Bass said: “I think it’s been a tough one for me, obviously I’ve not played the games I would have hoped to over the last couple of years