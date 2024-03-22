Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff after the international break - but who could start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats have gone seven games without a win but will hope some of their injured players will be able to return after the break. The Cardiff match is likely to come too soon for Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, yet the pair are not thought to be too far away from making their comebacks.
Here’s how the Black Cats could line up against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper kept his first clean sheet since New Year’s Day during the Black Cats’ goalless draw against QPR, making some crucial saves. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and is away with Northern Ireland for their international friendly fixtures. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard overcame an injury issue to play against QPR and is also away on international duty with Northern Ireland. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien has been suspended for Sunderland’s last two matches after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season. The 29-year-old’s return will be a big boost. Photo: Frank Reid