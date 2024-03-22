Pierre Ekwah and Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPierre Ekwah and Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Pierre Ekwah and Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Cardiff - with two changes after QPR draw: Predicted XI photo gallery

How Sunderland could line up against Cardiff City in their Championship fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff after the international break - but who could start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats have gone seven games without a win but will hope some of their injured players will be able to return after the break. The Cardiff match is likely to come too soon for Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, yet the pair are not thought to be too far away from making their comebacks.

Here’s how the Black Cats could line up against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium:

The Sunderland keeper kept his first clean sheet since New Year’s Day during the Black Cats’ goalless draw against QPR, making some crucial saves.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper kept his first clean sheet since New Year's Day during the Black Cats' goalless draw against QPR, making some crucial saves.

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and is away with Northern Ireland for their international friendly fixtures.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and is away with Northern Ireland for their international friendly fixtures.

Ballard overcame an injury issue to play against QPR and is also away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard overcame an injury issue to play against QPR and is also away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

O’Nien has been suspended for Sunderland’s last two matches after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season. The 29-year-old’s return will be a big boost.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O'Nien has been suspended for Sunderland's last two matches after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season. The 29-year-old's return will be a big boost.

