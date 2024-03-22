Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Aji Alese says he can't wait to get back playing again after signing a new contract at the club.

The 23-year-old defender has made just three first-team appearances this season due to injury setbacks but could be available after this month's international break. Alese's contract on Wearside was set to expire in 2025, yet the player, who arrived from West Ham in 2022, has extended his deal at the Stadium of Light until 2027.

"I’m really pleased to sign a new contract at this club," Alese told the club's website. "I’ve had some great experiences so far here and some which I can grow and improve from moving forward. From the moment I joined I felt the warmth of the supporters and I can’t wait to get back out there playing in front of them.”

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are really pleased to extend Aji’s contract. He’s performed at a high level for us and demonstrated the potential to develop further, so we see him as an important member of our squad.

"It’s been a difficult 12 months for him due to injury, but his return to action is imminent and his personality has ensured that he has contributed to the group throughout his rehabilitation. We have high hopes for Aji and his ambition matches our own, so we are delighted to secure his long-term future.”