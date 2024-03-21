Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City have been charged by the Premier League for breaches of their financial rules and failing to submit audited finances. The Foxes, who currently sit 2nd in the Championship, could be handed a points deduction by the Premier League if found guilty of these breaches, much like Everton and Nottingham Forest have suffered this campaign.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have been a major talking point throughout the campaign and the Foxes, despite not being a Premier League team right now, could become the latest club to be punished for breaching those rules. The charges relate to and include their most recent campaign in the top-flight which came last season.

In response, a statement released by the club read: ‘Leicester City is surprised at the actions the Premier League has taken today. The Club is extremely disappointed that the Premier League has chosen to charge LCFC now, despite the Club’s efforts to engage constructively with the Premier League in relation to the matters that are the subject of this charge, even though LCFC is not currently a Premier League club.

‘LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time. The Club continues to take careful advice about its position and, if necessary, will continue to defend itself from any unlawful acts by the football authorities, should they seek to exercise jurisdiction where they cannot do so, as occurred earlier this year.

‘LCFC has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the P&S rules through its operating model over a considerable period, achieving compliance while pursuing sporting ambitions that are entirely credible given the consistent success that the Club has achieved in that time, both domestically and in European competition. As we continue to represent the Club’s position, we will continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions, particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement.