Jack Clarke's agent answers interesting Sunderland question and shares injury update
Ian Harte has stated that Jack Clarke will "100 per cent" play for Sunderland again this season.
At the end of February following Sunderland's loss to Birmingham City at St Andrew's, the club announced that their top scorer this season had been ruled out for up to six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury.
It has been a huge blow for Sunderland with interim head coach Mike Dodds unable to call on a player who has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in the Championship this season. The Black Cats are now without a win in seven games, including six losses on the bounce.
Clarke's injury had caused concerns amongst Sunderland's fanbase that the former Leeds United and Tottenham man wouldn't play again before the end of the season amid rumours linking the attacker with a summer transfer move.
However, Clarke's agent - former Leeds, Sunderland and Reading player Harte - believes his client will feature in red and white again. “Yeah, 100 per cent he will do,” said Harte when asked if Clarke would play for Sunderland again before the end of the current campaign.
“He is still not ready yet. He still has not joined the group yet. He has been doing a bit of one-to-one. He only had the boot off a week ago. I’m guessing the physio is going to have to make sure that he gets back and that he is right before they push him into the team," Harte concluded when talking to Free Bets.
