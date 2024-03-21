The Sunderland AFC Q&A: Head coach search latest plus key injury updates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We take a look at some of the big talking points at Sunderland as they prepare for a return to Championship action next weekend in our weekly Q&A...

What's the latest on Sunderland's search for a new head coach and when is an appointment likely to be made?

Mike Dodds confirmed last week that Sunderland have complied a shortlist of candidates and have begun the process of speaking to them about the role. His expectation at this stage is that he will remain in post until the end of the season, nevertheless.

Sunderland have a lot of confidence in Dodds and believe that the number of key players returning from injury and suspension after the international break will allow their form to improve from the dismal recent run. With nine points between Sunderland and the bottom three, the reality is that the Black Cats are now highly unlikely to be pulled into trouble over the closing weeks of the season - particularly if the return of those key players helps them over the line in a few games.

Dodds has made clear that if Sunderland settle on a candidate before the end of the campaign then they will be brought in immediately, but there are a couple of reasons why that is unlikely. As Sunderland found in the difficult process of replacing Tony Mowbray, it is far easier to recruit in the summer and there is likely to be far larger pool of potential head coaches at that point. By taking their time and conducting as thorough a recruitment process as possible, the chances of getting the right candidate also grow.

After the collapse of Sunderland's play-off push over the last couple of months, this is an absolutely pivotal appointment and the indications are that the club will take time to reflect and assess their options carefully.

Speaking of those injuries, who are we expecting back after the international break?

Bradley Dack was back on the bench for the draw with QPR and having played against Newcastle United U21s on Monday, he should be able to return to action at some stage over the Easter weekend. He is expected to be joined on the bench at Cardiff City by Corry Evans, who made his comeback by playing 45 minutes in that same U21s game and scored a long-range effort to briefly level the scores.

Luke O'Nien will of course be back for Cardiff after serving his suspension, and Aji Alese will also return to the squad should he come through his comeback in the U21s on Friday night. It's not yet clear if Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts will be back for the two Easter fixtures, but they should be back the following weekend if not. You can read our full update on the injury list and who is expected to be back when here.

Are we likely to see any academy players come into the side for the final few games of the season - and if so which ones?

Dodds is acutely aware of the need to end Sunderland's dreadful run and so he's likely to focus on getting some experience into the side first and foremost. Chris Rigg will definitely feature over the Easter weekend, having shown in the last few games that he has a lot to offer in the here and now.