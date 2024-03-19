Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland return to action against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers over the Easter weekend, looking to bring an end to their winless run.

Though the performance in the 0-0 draw with QPR was a huge disappointment for interim boss Mike Dodds, he has pointed to the imminent return of a number of players as cause for optimism that results can turn before end of the campaign. Here, we outline when every senior player is expected to be back in action...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LUKE O'NIEN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Nien has now served his two-game suspension for picking up ten yellow cards across the campaign, and so will be able to return to the side at Cardiff City. He should be able to reprise his partnership with Dan Ballard, who was able to complete 90 minutes against QPR despite picking up a hamstring issue the week previous.

Return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

AJI ALESE

Alese has returned to full training over the last week or so and is currently set to make his return when the U21s face Leicester City on Friday night. Providing he comes through that game and trains next week, then he will return to the bench for the trip to Cardiff City. Though Sunderland will be patient with Alese given his injury issues over the last year or so, some of which have been aggravated by him rushing back to help the team, his quality and versatility will clearly be a big boost.

Potential return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

CORRY EVANS AND BRADLEY DACK

Dack was able to return to the bench on Saturday and played an hour against Newcastle United U21s on Monday afternoon, meaning he will almost certainly return to senior action at some stage over the Easter weekend.

Evans, meanwhile, played his first competitive football in over a year yesterday - completing 45 minutes and scoring a long-range goal in that 3-2 defeat to Newcastle. All being well he is expected to return to the bench next weekend and while his game time will have to be carefully managed after so long out, his experience and skills as a specialist holding midfielder will be a big boost.

Potential return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

JACK CLARKE & PATRICK ROBERTS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have not yet given up hope that the pair will be fit to play a part over the Easter weekend, though it may be that those two fixtures just come too soon.

"Jack and Pat it looks like it might be a weekend too soon for them in terms of how their bodies react," Dodds said last Friday. Regardless, the two influential wingers should be able to play a significant part over the last four or five fixtures of the campaign - hopefully helping the club to end the campaign on something of a high after a very disappointing period.

Potential return date: Bristol City (H) April 6th

NAZARIY RUSYN

Rusyn was ruled out of the QPR draw after picking up an injury during the Southampton defeat. The timeframe for his return is expected to become clearer over the international break, but Dodds is hopeful that it is not a major problem.

"Naz picked up a knock during the game," Dodds said.

"He won’t be available for tomorrow. We are waiting for people who are a lot more qualified in terms than I am for a timeframe on that. He could be back next week or it could be longer.”

Potential return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

TOMMY WATSON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson has been recovering from a hamstring injury, hence why he has not been able to feature in the matchday squad during Jack Clarke's absence. He did step up his return by featuring from the bench as Sunderland U21s fell to a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle United at the Academy of Light on Monday afternoon, and impressed with a lively cameo. That should clear the way for him to return to the senior squad at some stage over the coming weeks, with Sunderland eager to give him more first-team experience before the end of the campaign - even if it is likely to be from the bench to begin with.

Left back Oliver Bainbridge is another expected to feature, having been named on the bench at the weekend.

Potential return date: Cardiff City (A) March 29th

DENNIS CIRKIN

The full back is highly unlikely to be fully fit by the time Sunderland return from the international break but he might at that point be closing in on a return to full training, with Dodds confirming that he is on track to return before the end of the campaign. Like Alese, there is a desire to ensure there is no repeat of his regular issues this season and making sure he is right for pre-season is vital. However, he may yet be able to impact things before then.

Potential return date: Watford (A) April 27th

ELLIOT EMBLETON

Embleton is still expected to return from an ankle injury before the end of the campaign, though he is unlikely to have a prominent role. He is not expected to be fully fit until later in April and the key focus will undoubtedly be on getting ready to hit the ground running through the pre-season period.

Potential return date: Watford (A) April 27th

JENSON SEELT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt is currently consulting with specialists over a knee injury picked up in the 4-2 defeat at Southampton, to determine whether he requires surgery. If he does, then he is likely to miss much of the rest of this year but if he does not, then he should be fit to start pre-season. An update is expected after the international break.

NIALL HUGGINS