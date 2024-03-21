Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Harte has provided a transfer and contract update on Sunderland star Jack Clarke while responding to criticism from fans.

Former Leeds United and Tottenham man Clarke has two years left on his present deal amid transfer speculation. Lazio placed two bids for the 23-year-old last January after Burnley had shown interest last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker, who has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in the Championship this season, is currently on the injured list after damaging his ankle against Birmingham City at the end of February.

However, a new deal at Sunderland for Clarke does not seem to be on the table currently with Harte revealing an initial offer had been rejected after the player triggered a clause in his contract.

“Burnley were keen a year ago and then Lazio came in during the January window but Sunderland didn’t feel the valuation was right. Jack has got two years left at Sunderland," Harte said about the transfer interest in Clarke to Free Bets.

"You know, he wants to play football. When he was playing before the injury he was playing with a smile on his face and helping the team. There was a clause in Jack’s contract that if he played a certain amount of games, which he had back earlier on in the season, then he was to be offered a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was an offer made but it wasn’t good enough. Every football club has its structures to work to but when you have a player like Jack sometimes structures have to be broken and I don’t think that is going to change unfortunately.

“We, meaning myself and Jack, were happy to sign an additional deal at Sunderland but I don’t think they are willing to budge, unfortunately. I think under the current structure that they have, I don’t think the offer will increase."

Harte has come in for criticism from Sunderland fans after comments made on the Tippy Tappy podcast, where the former player stated that he hoped to see his client move on this summer.

Harte previously told the show, which was hosted by former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce: "Hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in a good place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harte has now moved to clarify his comments following significant backlash from Sunderland fans after the podcast was released to the public.

“To be honest, Jack loves it at Sunderland," Harte responded when asked about his comments. "I go to a hell of a lot of the home games. It is a fantastic club with a great fanbase. He is happy there. Unfortunately what I said came out wrong and I upset certain people but that was never my intention."