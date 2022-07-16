Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old centre-back has signed an initial three-year deal on Wearside, with a club option of a further year.

Alese joined West Ham’s academy aged eight and trained regularly with the first-team squad, while playing for the club’s under-23s side, last season.

Still, the defender has made just two senior appearances since signing his first professional contract in 2018, despite playing in a pre-season friendly win over Ipswich just days before his move to Wearside.

Aji Alese training with West Ham's senior squad. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sunderland’s website after his move to the North East was completed, Alese said: “It’s amazing, I’ve known about the interest for a few weeks and I’m happy it’s finally done.

“It’s been hectic, I played Tuesday night against Ipswich and found out on Wednesday afternoon a bid had been accepted.

“I said my goodbyes on Thursday morning, caught the train up and here I am today.”

"It was a bit sad. 14 years is more than half my life and it’s difficult to say goodbye, but goodbyes are part of life and it’s time to move on.”

He added: "I live five minutes away from West Ham’s training ground and I’ve been there since the age of eight, so it could have been easier to stay but life isn’t easy and I’m ready for the challenge.

"I spoke to Alex Neil, Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey and I got a great feeling about Sunderland. This is the place I want to be, so now it’s time to crack down and get ready for the new season.”

Alese has also represented England up to under-20s level, and already knows new Sunderland team-mates Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin from international matches.

“I watched the club last season and know a few players here so I know about the club and am ready to learn more and be part of the team,” Alese added.

“I know Dennis and Dan from playing for England under age groups and I know Jay (Matete) from back home in London.