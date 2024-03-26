Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund ‘lead race’ for Juventus ace that Jose Mourinho loves
Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund ‘lead race’ for defender
According to reports in De Telegraaf, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are currently leading the race to sign Roma defender Dean Huijsen. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Roma from Juventus but has featured 12 times in Serie A this season as he enjoys a breakthrough campaign.
Whilst Juventus are keen to keep hold of the teenager this summer, interest from Newcastle and Dortmund could pose a serious threat to those ambitions. Juventus will likely have to sell some players this summer in order to avoid falling foul of financial rules - and Huijsen could be one they allow to leave the club.
Speaking about the defender in January, former Roma boss Jose Mourinho labelled Huijsen as a ‘high quality’ prospect: “We all know who he is. He is an 18-year-old boy who has played 10 minutes in Serie A, but he is one of the highest quality prospects in European football at this age level.” Mourinho said.
“If you ask me, he is ready to play, if he plays, he plays. He has great confidence in himself. He has no Serie A experience, but he has confidence typical of a player with lots of potential. It will practically be a debut in Serie A, 10 minutes against Milan were nothing.”
Man Utd ‘identify’ Jarrad Branthwaite alternative
Elsewhere. Manchester United may also turn their attention towards Juventus this summer in their quest to strengthen their defensive options. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Juventus’ Bremer if they are unable to tempt Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.
The Daily Mirror report that a £43m release clause in the Brazilian’s contract means he would be a cheaper option than the Three Lions man if United decide to make a move. Bremer, who recently turned 27, has been at Juventus since summer 2022 but has been extensively linked with a move away from the Serie A giants in recent times. Newcastle United have also been briefly linked with a move for the defender.
