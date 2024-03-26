Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund ‘lead race’ for defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports in De Telegraaf, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are currently leading the race to sign Roma defender Dean Huijsen. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Roma from Juventus but has featured 12 times in Serie A this season as he enjoys a breakthrough campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Juventus are keen to keep hold of the teenager this summer, interest from Newcastle and Dortmund could pose a serious threat to those ambitions. Juventus will likely have to sell some players this summer in order to avoid falling foul of financial rules - and Huijsen could be one they allow to leave the club.

Speaking about the defender in January, former Roma boss Jose Mourinho labelled Huijsen as a ‘high quality’ prospect: “We all know who he is. He is an 18-year-old boy who has played 10 minutes in Serie A, but he is one of the highest quality prospects in European football at this age level.” Mourinho said.

“If you ask me, he is ready to play, if he plays, he plays. He has great confidence in himself. He has no Serie A experience, but he has confidence typical of a player with lots of potential. It will practically be a debut in Serie A, 10 minutes against Milan were nothing.”

Man Utd ‘identify’ Jarrad Branthwaite alternative

Elsewhere. Manchester United may also turn their attention towards Juventus this summer in their quest to strengthen their defensive options. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Juventus’ Bremer if they are unable to tempt Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad