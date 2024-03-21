Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

West Ham ‘interested’ in Newcastle United star

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson this summer. Wilson, who is currently sidelined with a pectoral injury, may leave St James’ Park this summer with the striker set to enter the final year of his current deal on Tyneside.

This could force the Magpies to sell him in order to avoid losing him on a free next summer and West Ham have reportedly shown interest in signing the 32-year-old - according to Sportslens. The Hammers have struggled to find an out and out striker in recent times with their big-money purchase of Gianluca Scamacca failing to fill that gap in their squad.

Wilson, meanwhile, could offer them a temporary fix for this issue. However, they are far from the only club reportedly interested in his services.

Bournemouth have been linked with a move for their former player whilst Manchester United and Chelsea have also been viewed as potential, albeit unlikely, destinations for Wilson. Furthermore, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan showed interest in signing Wilson during the January window and could reignite their interest in the forward this summer.

Man Utd ‘eye’ Wolves ace - Magpies also linked

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes this summer - but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United who have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder. Gomes only moved to Molineux in January 2023, but his form has led to speculation that he may be on the move this summer.

The Red Devils reportedly regard him as a natural successor to fellow countryman Casemiro and Wolves, like a lot of clubs, may be forced into selling a key player this summer in order to comply with PSR. Pedro Neto has also recently been linked with a move away from Wolves this summer but will likely cost clubs north of £50m in order to sign him.