Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘on alert’ as Nottingham Forest update emerges

Nottingham Forest could be forced to sell some of their star players this summer in order to further comply with PSR after being hit with a four point deduction earlier this week. Forest reportedly face further sanctions for next season if they don’t comply with the rules - and could be forced to sell players in order to do that.

Newcastle United could take advantage of that in their pursuit to sign Morgan Gibbs-White. The former Wolves man emerged as someone the Magpies were interested in signing back in January, but their own financial restrictions made it impossible for the Magpies to entertain a move for him during the winter transfer window.

However, the summer could provide them with another opportunity to sign Gibbs-White and if Forest have to sell, particularly if they are forced to do so before the end of June in order to comply with PSR for the current season, then they may be able to secure a cut-price fee. Gibbs-White has registered four goals and five assists in all competitions this campaign.

Arsenal ‘keen’ on Juventus ace

Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer. Rabiot has been extensively linked with a move away from the Serie A giants and has been touted with a move to St James’ Park during recent transfer windows.

Rabiot’s contract at Juventus is set to come to an end this summer and the France international is not expected to sign an extension to that deal and thus would leave as a free agent. Tutto Juve report that the Gunners have emerged as potential suitors for the 28-year-old and that the Magpies remain an interested party.

PSG ‘enter race’ for Newcastle United ‘target’

