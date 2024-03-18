Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘target’ makes Real Madrid admission as West Ham ‘eye’ Man Utd ace
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Ivan Toney reveals future dream
Ivan Toney has revealed what his future could look like amid intense transfer speculation. As admitted recently by Thomas Frank, Toney is likely to leave Brentford this summer with Newcastle United and Arsenal having recently been linked with a move for the striker.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Toney was asked about what he envisioned his future would look like between now and the end of the season, his England hopes and beyond. He said: “We start winning games. We win every game from now to the end of the season. I score 20 goals and we’ve got what nine games left? We keep nine clean sheets as well.
“And then I’m in the mix for the Euros and then we win the Euros. If Brentford were to sell me, they make their money, I move to Madrid and it’s all good.”
West Ham ‘plot’ fresh Harry Maguire move
According to the Sun, West Ham are preparing to move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire again this summer. Whilst injuries mean Maguire has become a regular feature of Erik ten Hag’s starting teams in recent times, the Three Lions man could leave Old Trafford when the summer transfer window opens.
The Hammers were interested in signing Maguire during the summer window, but couldn’t get a deal for the former Leicester City man over the line. However, Maguire has just one-year left on his current deal at Old Trafford and the Hammers have been tipped to secure the defender for a cut-price fee this summer.
Leeds United ‘eye’ Longstaff deal
Sean Longstaff has emerged as a potential target for Leeds United this summer if they are able to secure promotion to the Premier League. The Mirror report that Leeds would be prepared to pay around £15m for the midfielder who has just over a year left on his current contract at St James’ Park. Longstaff has played 36 times in all competitions for the Magpies this season, despite having to nurse a foot injury he picked up against Everton at the end of last season.
