Crystal Palace ‘eye’ Newcastle United defender

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Lewis Hall on loan from Newcastle United after seeing their hopes of signing the teenager last summer end when he moved to St James’ Park. Although Hall’s loan move from Chelsea has not been made into a permanent one just yet, that is expected to happen before the end of the season and Hall will become a permanent Magpies player.

Since his move to the north east, however, Hall has made just 11 appearances in all competitions and has been an unused substitute in their last six Premier League outings. This lack of game time has led to reports that Hall may be allowed to leave Tyneside on a temporary basis next season in a bid to ensure his development isn’t stunted by a lack of game time at St James’ Park.

Palace are chief among those that could offer Hall a route back to first-team football. New manager Oliver Glasner has implemented a three-at-the-back formation which utilises wing-backs - a role that could suit Hall very well.

Speaking about Hall on Friday, Eddie Howe reiterated that he sees his future at St James’ Park: “In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years. He was always brought in with a long-term view, not a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing.

“We have always believed in him and his quality and we have been working really hard with him on his game. He’s a really talented lad.

“He’s got a couple of things to continue working on as all the players have. I believe in him. My vision for him is he will be at Newcastle for many years.”

