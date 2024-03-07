Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Chelsea ‘eye’ Athletic Club star despite PSR concerns

Chelsea have reportedly identified Athletic Club’s Nico Williams as a potential signing this summer - despite doubts about their ability to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The Blues remain insistent that they will fall in line with PSR, despite posting a £90.1m pre-tax loss.

Williams, meanwhile, because of a release clause in his current contract, will cost £43m this summer. Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with the 21-year-old and were able to catch a glimpse of him in action in 2022 when the Spanish club came to St James’ Park for a friendly match on the eve of the 2022/23 season.

Williams has six goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season and predominantly plays on the left wing, although he has also featured on the opposite flank for his club. He has been capped 11 times by Spain whilst older brother Inaki, who also plays for Athletic Club, has represented Ghana on 17 occasions.

The 21-year-old signed a contract extension with the Basque club in December but as per La Liga rules, had a release clause inserted into that deal. Reports from the Guardian state that figure stands at £43m.

Anthony Gordon wins award

Anthony Gordon has been named Newcastle United player of the month for February. Gordon scored twice in their draws against Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers before also converting his penalty at Ewood Park to help the Magpies secure a shootout victory.

Injury to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson also meant that Gordon was forced to fill in a slightly unnatural striker role during the month. It is the third time Gordon has been named as Sela player of the month - an award which is voted for by Newcastle United fans.