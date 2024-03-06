Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

AC Milan star speaks about future amid Newcastle United links

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Il Corriere della Sera, Leao said: “My future is at Milan, I am here and I have four years left. Milan helped me when I was in a very difficult situation and they supported me.

"I won’t forget. I am loyal. I was a kid when I arrived and I’ve grown up as a man and as a footballer. I want to win again, my head is here.”

Alan Shearer confirms shock Newcastle United transfer bid

Alan Shearer has confirmed that Newcastle United submitted a bid to sign Wayne Rooney from Manchester United during Freddy Shepherd’s time as chairman. Rooney joined the Red Devils from Everton in August 2004 and was the subject of interest from St James’ Park, before he opted to make the move to Old Trafford.

Rooney would go on to break Sir Bobby Charlton’s record as Manchester United’s and England’s all-time record goalscorer whilst at Old Trafford. Shearer, meanwhile, never featured alongside Rooney at club or international level as he became the Premier League and Newcastle United’s all-time record scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast, Shearer confirmed that there was a possibility he and Rooney could have played alongside each other on Tyneside, although he admitted that it wasn’t a ‘realistic’ transfer. Shearer said: “Yeah they did [submit a bid]. I don’t know how serious it was, the old chairman at the time Freddie Shepherd, his son was involved in the agency so whether it was to speed a new contract up, I don’t know. But Newcastle did put a bid in for him when he was at Man United.