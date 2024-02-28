Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Man Utd ‘surprised’ over Newcastle United transfer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is beginning the process of reshaping Manchester United’s footballing department with his interest in Newcastle United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth making headlines in recent times. And whilst Ashworth remains on gardening leave until the Red Devils can agree a compensation package with the Magpies, Ratcliffe will start to put in place transfer plans for the summer window.

However, one player they will not be able to sign is Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento - someone that 90min report INEOS were ‘surprised’ that Manchester United didn’t look to sign during the summer window. Livramento moved to St James’ Park from Southampton during the summer and has impressed during his time on Tyneside - including two very good displays against the Red Devils in both league and cup action this season.

The Magpies ran almost unopposed for Livramento’s signature, paying the Saints around £40m for the defender. Manchester United, meanwhile, didn’t sign a full-back during the window with only Jonny Evans joining the club as a defensive reinforcement.

Magpies and Hammers ‘eye’ Championship defender

Newcastle United and West Ham have been credited with an interest in signing Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis this summer. Davis has impressed for the Tractor Boys this season as they search for back-to-back promotions and a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2002.

Davis, who hails from the north before coming through the academy system at Leeds United, has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich Town this season and, according to TalkSport, is attracting attention from the Premier League. Newcastle have been tipped to strengthen at left-back this summer whilst West Ham could sign Davis as a long-term replacement for Aaron Cresswell.

