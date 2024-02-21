Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle united and beyond:

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United ‘eye’ Everton man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as potential contenders to sign Everton’s James Garner this summer. Football Insider report that Garner could be viewed as a potential alternative to Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, should either club be priced out of a move for the Blues midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garner has been a regular under Sean Dyche this season, however, Everton’s battle against PSR constraints mean he could be allowed to leave Goodison Park during the summer transfer window if a club comes in with an acceptable offer. A reported fee of £25m will be needed to tempt the Toffees into a sale, however.

Newcastle’s interest in signing a central midfielder this summer will likely centre on the future of Joelinton. The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of next season and could be sold this summer if an agreement on an extension cannot be agreed.

The Magpies have also recently been linked with a move for Garner’s teammate Amadou Onana. Onana has impressed greatly during his two seasons on Merseyside and could be another player Everton are forced to sell this summer if they need to raise funds.

Bayern Munich make Thomas Tuchel decision

Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel will reportedly part ways at the end of the season despite him only taking charge of the club in March last year. Bayern currently sit eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in their hunt for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuchel is expected to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season with former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso among the favourites to replace him in the dugout. Alonso is currently manager of Bayern’s main title challengers Bayer Leverkusen.