Joshua Kimmich is reportedly planning on leaving Bayern Munich this summer with a plethora of Premier League clubs interested in his services - according to BILD. Kimmich, who moved to Munich in 2015 from Stuttgart, did not start their huge title clash against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and played just 70 minutes of their damaging 3-2 defeat to Bochum on Sunday.

Bayern are going in search of their 12th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, but currently find themselves eight points off the lead with just 12 games of the season to go. Failure to capture another title could spell the end for Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena and Kimmich has been tipped to follow him out the door this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old who may cost just £25m when the summer transfer window opens. Newcastle United were also briefly linked with a shock move for him during the January transfer window - but will likely see any attempts to purchase him this summer fail without the lure of Champions League football or breaking their wage structure, something they have been very reluctant to do.