Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Chelsea and Spurs ‘not interested’ in Newcastle United striker

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will not pursue the signing of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson when the summer transfer window opens - according to TeamTalk. Wilson, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a pectoral injury, has just one-and-a-half years left on his current Newcastle United contract.

The 31-year-old may be sold in the summer with the Magpies keen to recoup some money for him and not risk losing him on a free transfer in 2025. Chelsea were credited with an interest in him during the winter window but will reportedly look elsewhere to add to their striking options.

Brentford sign striker amid Ivan Toney speculation

Brentford have announced the signing of Igor Thiago from Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee that could cost £30m in total. Thiago will remain in Belgium until the end of the season before moving to the Gtech Community Stadium when the summer transfer window opens.

Speaking about the signing, Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “I’m very pleased that we have been proactive as a club; big credit to Matthew Benham, Phil Giles and Lee Dykes for the hard work they have done. We are ahead of the curve.

“We have signed a key player for a key position. Thiago is a very exciting striker who fits the role in our team. He is hard working and a very good pressing player. He is also a physical presence, very good in the box and can link the play.

