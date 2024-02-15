Staggering Dan Ashworth compensation claim made as Man Utd chase Newcastle United chief
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Dan Ashworth compensation claim
Newcastle United will reportedly demand a compensation fee of more than £10m for sporting director Dan Ashworth. Ashworth has been listed as a top target for Manchester United as they begin a rebuild under Sir Jim Ratcliffe once his purchase of a 25% stake in the club has been ratified by the Premier League.
The Telegraph report that Newcastle United are ‘confident’ that they can demand a compensation fee in excess of £10m and that they are ‘very well protected’ by his contract with the club. Ashworth’s contract is understood to have a 12-month gardening leave clause and the Magpies will demand that this is adhered to in full - unless the Red Devils are able to reach an agreement regarding compensation.
Newcastle United and Spurs ‘eye’ Serie A ace
Elsewhere, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in signing Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson this summer. The Icelandic international has scored nine goals in 22 Serie A appearances this season and Calciomercato report that the Magpies and Lilywhites are among the top contenders for his signature.
Spurs recently signed Gudmundsson’s former teammate Radu Dragusin during the January transfer window and have been tipped to raid the club once again when the summer transfer window opens. The Magpies, meanwhile, may view the 26-year-old as competition alongside Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. Napoli and Juventus have also been linked with a move for the striker.