Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Dan Ashworth compensation claim

Newcastle United will reportedly demand a compensation fee of more than £10m for sporting director Dan Ashworth. Ashworth has been listed as a top target for Manchester United as they begin a rebuild under Sir Jim Ratcliffe once his purchase of a 25% stake in the club has been ratified by the Premier League.

The Telegraph report that Newcastle United are ‘confident’ that they can demand a compensation fee in excess of £10m and that they are ‘very well protected’ by his contract with the club. Ashworth’s contract is understood to have a 12-month gardening leave clause and the Magpies will demand that this is adhered to in full - unless the Red Devils are able to reach an agreement regarding compensation.

Newcastle United and Spurs ‘eye’ Serie A ace

Elsewhere, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in signing Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson this summer. The Icelandic international has scored nine goals in 22 Serie A appearances this season and Calciomercato report that the Magpies and Lilywhites are among the top contenders for his signature.