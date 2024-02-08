Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Barcelona ‘eye’ Everton star as Bruno Guimaraes ‘alternative’

Barcelona have reportedly identified Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential alternative to Bruno Guimaraes this summer after being priced out of a move for the Brazilian. Barcelona have been interested in Guimaraes for a while now, but their current financial situation and Guimaraes’ £100m release clause means a move would not be feasible in the current market conditions.

Therefore, reports from Sport in Spain suggest that Barcelona could turn their attention towards Onana instead. The 22-year-old would be a cheaper option than Guimaraes, however, he is still likely to cost around £50m if Everton remain in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for the midfielder and whilst PSR and FFP constraints meant they couldn’t afford him during the winter window, they have been tipped to reignite their interest once the summer transfer window opens.

Antonio Nusa developments

Antonio Nusa’s future remains up in the air after a deadline day move to Brentford was pulled in its final stages by the Bees. Brentford had agreed a £25m fee with Club Brugge to sign the teenager, however, they did not conclude the deal following complications with his medical.

Instead of moving to the Premier League, Nusa returned to Belgium but was rested for their match against Royal Antwerp this weekend. At just 18, Nusa has a very bright future in the game and is expected to leave Brugge when the summer transfer window opens.

Both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the teenager and have been tipped to move for him at the end of the season. Brentford, meanwhile, have also been tipped to move again for Nusa - even after failing to secure his signature last month.