Ex-Newcastle United star ‘turned down’ Aberdeen approach as Javier Manquillo impresses in Spain
One former Newcastle United player has reportedly turned down the chance to manage Aberdeen as Neil Warnock takes charge of Scottish Premiership outfit.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Ex-Newcastle United man rejects Aberdeen approach
Aberdeen have appointed Neil Warnock as their new manager, marking his 20th role in management and his first north of the border. Warnock is tasked with steering an Aberdeen side that currently sit 8th in the Scottish Premiership away from relegation danger.
The 75-year-old, whose most recent job in management came with Huddersfield Town, replaces Barry Robson at Pittodrie, but the Dons are reportedly still on the lookout for a long-term solution. One name that had been linked with the vacancy was former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker.
Parker, who is currently out of work following a short stint at Club Brugge that ended in March last year after just 12 games in charge, had been linked with the role, however, the Daily Mail report he declined the chance to take it on over concerns about the number of managers Aberdeen have had in recent times. Parker’s last job in English football came with Bournemouth - a club he would leave just four games into last season.
Javier Manquillo enjoys good Celta Vigo debut
Javier Manquillo was Newcastle United’s only permanent first-team departure in January when he left Tyneside to reunite with Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo. The Spaniard’s six-and-a-half year stay on Tyneside came to an end last month and he is already impressing back in Spain. Manquillo played 73 minutes as his new side defeated Osasuna away from home to move themselves three points clear of the relegation zone.