Ex-Newcastle United man rejects Aberdeen approach

Aberdeen have appointed Neil Warnock as their new manager, marking his 20th role in management and his first north of the border. Warnock is tasked with steering an Aberdeen side that currently sit 8th in the Scottish Premiership away from relegation danger.

The 75-year-old, whose most recent job in management came with Huddersfield Town, replaces Barry Robson at Pittodrie, but the Dons are reportedly still on the lookout for a long-term solution. One name that had been linked with the vacancy was former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker.

Parker, who is currently out of work following a short stint at Club Brugge that ended in March last year after just 12 games in charge, had been linked with the role, however, the Daily Mail report he declined the chance to take it on over concerns about the number of managers Aberdeen have had in recent times. Parker’s last job in English football came with Bournemouth - a club he would leave just four games into last season.

Javier Manquillo enjoys good Celta Vigo debut