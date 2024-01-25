Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United academy player Paul Woolston has joined Hartlepool United as a goalkeeping coach to work alongside new Pools boss Kevin Phillips. Woolston, who retired from football aged just 23 following a lengthy hip injury, has had his move to Pools formalised by the club after working with them alongside a role with Middlesbrough in recent times.

The 25-year-old represented England Under-18’s and held a fairly prominent role within the Newcastle United youth ranks before making the switch to Manchester United in 2018 after leaving Tyneside. Woolston represented the Red Devils at youth level and worked alongside the club’s first-team goalkeepers before injury prematurely ended his playing career.

His move to the Suit Direct Stadium comes as Phillips looks to mould his backroom staff as Pools fight at the wrong end of the Vanarama National League table. Speaking about his newest staff member, the former Sunderland striker said: “I’m really pleased that we are able to secure Paul to the football staff. As a team we have struggled to keep clean sheets and conceded too many in the first half of the season. Paul has an excellent track record, and with his experience, will undoubtedly help us as we look to improve and sure up at the back.”