Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United goalkeeper opens up on decision to retire aged just 23

Following a lengthy rehabilitation process and two operations, Woolston has called time on his playing career due to a hip injury.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Woolston said: “The advice of the specialists was if I continued for another two years, my way of life would be totally different, that I would struggle to walk.

"It would be a full hip replacement at the age of 25. From there it is a long road. It was simple things like, if I am lucky to have kids in the future, I didn't want to say: 'Sorry, I can't do it because I have ruined my hip."

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Woolston. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images).

He joined Newcastle’s academy from his boyhood club Sunderland in 2015 and spent three seasons on Tyneside before joining Manchester United in 2018.

The goalkeeper also represented England up to Under-18s level and spent time on loan at non-league sides Gateshead, Darlington, Blyth Spartans and South Shields.

At Manchester United, Woolston was a regular for the Under-23s side and also trained with first team goalkeepers David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

He added: “I am pleased the topic of mental health is out there now.

“The club have been brilliant in what they have been able to offer and the guidance they have given. Having that support has made the last 12 to 14 months much easier.

"Going back a few years, I would probably have been just out of the door. But they have given me time to get fit for life and help me on the next part of the journey.”

"It took a while to deal with it," he added.

"I had a few days where I wasn't thinking straight and I had scenarios running through my head.