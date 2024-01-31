News you can trust since 1873
Liverpool ‘enter race’ for £35m Newcastle United ‘target’ as Blackburn Rovers ‘close in’ on striker transfer

Newcastle United transfers: Liverpool have reportedly emerged as a contender for one of Serie A’s top performers.

By Joe Buck
Published 31st Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Blackburn Rovers ‘agree deal’ for MLS striker

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal to sign Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire for a fee of around £2.5m. McGuire will move to Ewood Park on a three-and-a-half year deal and will link up with former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in Lancashire.

McGuire scored 15 goals for Orlando in 2023 and was also reportedly wanted by Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday. If Rovers can get McGuire’s signing over the line before the January transfer window shuts at 11pm tomorrow night, then it’s likely that the 22-year-old could feature against the Magpies in their FA Cup meeting at the end of February at Ewood Park.

Liverpool ‘target’ Serie A star

Liverpool have emerged as potential contenders for Atalanta midfielder Ederson amid reports that Newcastle United have scouted the Brazilian. Reports from GOAL Brazil suggest that the Reds have emerged as admirers of the midfielder and could make a move for him when the summer transfer window opens.

PSG have also been linked with the 24-year-old who is expected to leave Atalanta this summer should a bid of around £35m come in for him. Newcastle have been linked with a move for Ederson as they look to strengthen their midfield options and whilst a move this month is off the cards because of FFP and PSR constraints, they could move for him before the beginning of next season.

