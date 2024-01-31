Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Blackburn Rovers ‘agree deal’ for MLS striker

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal to sign Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire for a fee of around £2.5m. McGuire will move to Ewood Park on a three-and-a-half year deal and will link up with former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in Lancashire.

McGuire scored 15 goals for Orlando in 2023 and was also reportedly wanted by Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday. If Rovers can get McGuire’s signing over the line before the January transfer window shuts at 11pm tomorrow night, then it’s likely that the 22-year-old could feature against the Magpies in their FA Cup meeting at the end of February at Ewood Park.

Liverpool ‘target’ Serie A star

Liverpool have emerged as potential contenders for Atalanta midfielder Ederson amid reports that Newcastle United have scouted the Brazilian. Reports from GOAL Brazil suggest that the Reds have emerged as admirers of the midfielder and could make a move for him when the summer transfer window opens.