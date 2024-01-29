Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Barcelona ‘scout’ Newcastle United starlet

Barcelona reportedly sent scouts to watch Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh at the African Cup of Nations. Minteh played in all three of Gambia’s group games out in Ivory Coast, but couldn’t help his country progress from the group as they crashed out of the tournament with three defeats from their three outings.

Although scouts from the Catalan giants weren’t there just to monitor Minteh, he was one of the players they were interested in having a look at during the tournament. Minteh is currently on-loan at Feyenoord and has scored four goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch outfit.

Eddie Howe was asked about the potential of Newcastle recalling the teenager - such was his form out in the Netherlands. However, United’s head coach admitted that was unlikely this month and revealed the Magpies had no specific recall clause for the winger.

Howe said: “We can’t recall him. We could possibly come to an agreement with the club and the player [to end the loan in January], but there’s no clause.”

Unai Emery responds to transfer reports

Unai Emery has responded to reports that Newcastle United have made an approach to sign one of his key players. The Athletic report that Newcastle United are interested in signing Jacob Ramsey, however, those reports were rebuffed by Eddie Howe who described them as ‘incorrect’.

Emery, who will face off against Howe’s side at Villa Park on Tuesday night, was also asked about Ramsey’s future at the club. Emery responded by reiterating his desire to see Ramsey stay at Villa Park and play a big role in their future: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player,” the former Arsenal boss said. “He grew up here in the Academy and his progress is clear, getting better.