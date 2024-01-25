Chelsea ‘eye’ Newcastle United and Aston Villa duo as Man City boss discusses West Ham transfer
Newcastle United transfers: Pep Guardiola has spoken about Kalvin Phillips’ move to West Ham as Magpies miss out on midfielder.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Pep Guardiola discusses Kalvin Phillips transfer
Pep Guardiola has spoken for the first time on Kalvin Phillips’ loan move to West Ham. The former Leeds United midfielder has been allowed to join the Hammers on loan until the end of the season after struggling to break into Guardiola’s first-team at the Etihad Stadium.
Speaking about the midfielder on Thursday afternoon, Guardiola said: "The club told me it is still not done but he travelled yesterday to complete the medical. Apparently it will be a loan for six months and hopefully he can get the games he deserved."
Phillips was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United, but the Magpies were unable to come to an agreement with City over a potential loan and were put off by City’s demands over a loan fee. Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and a clutch of clubs abroad were also credited with an interest in Phillips, however, it is the London Stadium where Phillips will be playing his football between now and the end of the campaign.
Chelsea ‘eye’ Newcastle United and Aston Villa men
Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson - and have also shortlisted one Aston Villa striker as a potential option this month. The Blues are looking to sign a Premier League proven striker before the January transfer window deadline and Wilson, who has been linked with moves to Italy and Spain, has caught their attention - according to the Evening Standard.
Wilson is currently sidelined with injury but is Newcastle’s second-top scorer this season, netting seven Premier League goals in 14 appearances. No Chelsea player except Cole Palmer has registered more league goals than Wilson this season.
If the Blues decide not to move for Wilson, then they could look at Villa striker Jhon Duran instead. Duran has had to act as deputy to Ollie Watkins this season, but has averaged a goal every 87 minutes in the league this season when he has had the opportunity to play under Unai Emery. The Colombian joined Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire FC last winter, but an injury sustained last time out against Everton may derail a potential move to Stamford Bridge.