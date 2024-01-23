Newcastle United transfer demands questioned by ex-Arsenal man amid contract standoff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Paul Merson questions potential Newcastle United transfer

Paul Merson has questioned whether any club would pay £60m for Joelinton if he was to leave St James’ Park this summer. The Brazilian is set to miss the majority of the rest of the season through injury and with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the club may look to sell him this summer if an extension is not agreed.

However, Merson doesn’t believe that Newcastle will be able to command a £60m fee for the 26-year-old, despite him being a ‘revelation’ in midfield for the Magpies in recent seasons.

Merson told Sky Sports: "Would you go and pay £60m or £70m for him? Because he was a centre-forward, who couldn't hit a barn door - without being horrible.

"They put him back into midfield. Eddie Howe has seen that with his vision and he's been a revelation. But if you're a manager of another team, he's not a natural midfielder. So would you pay £60m?"

Aston Villa reveal pre-match display plans

Aston Villa supporters will take part in another pre-match light display when Newcastle United make the trip to Villa Park next week. The Magpies head to the Midlands without a Premier League win since the middle of December having lost their last four league matches.

Aston Villa's pre-match light show display ahead of Sheffield United clash

Their attempts at doing the double over Villa - and securing just their second away win in the Premier League this season - will begin among a sea of lights at Villa Park with home fans instructed to download an app and take part in the display with their mobile phones. Villa became the first club in the UK to stage a mobile phone light show back in December ahead of their clash with Sheffield United.