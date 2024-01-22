Newcastle United transfers: One former Magpies target could finally be on the move this month.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Hugo Ekitike ‘in talks’ over PSG exit

Huge Ekitike’s nightmare spell at Paris Saint-Germain could be coming to an end this month with the striker reportedly in talks to join Eintracht Frankfurt. Ekitike was very close to joining the German side in the summer, but rejected a move in the final hours of the summer transfer window in a bid to force through a switch to the Premier League.

Despite links with West Ham and Crystal Palace, no move to England was forthcoming for the striker and he has been forced to watch from the sidelines at PSG ever since. Ekitike has made just one appearance for the Ligue 1 side this season after falling out of favour at the club.

A potential move to Germany could be the transfer the 21-year-old needs to revitalise a career that has stalled in France. Ekitike burst onto the scene with some stunning form for Stade Reims - and was linked with a move to Tyneside during January 2022.

However, he rejected the chance to move to Newcastle during that window and despite interest again in the summer, he instead opted to move to PSG. However, he has simply been unable to showcase his talents in the French capital during his one and a half seasons with the club.

Jose Mourinho ‘rejects’ Saudi Pro League approach

Jose Mourinho has reportedly rejected an opportunity to move to the Saudi Pro League following his sacking by Roma. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager left Roma last week and has been heavily tipped with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, he has reportedly rejected an offer from Al-Shabab FC to become their new manager with a view to remain out of work and see what interest comes his way closer to the end of the season.

