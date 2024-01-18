Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League:

Man Utd ‘on alert’ for Bayern Munich star

Manchester United have been put ‘on alert’ over the availability of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt following reports that the Dutchman may be allowed to leave Bayern in the summer. De Ligt has not been a regular under Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena and the Daily Mirror report that he could be allowed to leave at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag worked with De Ligt whilst at Ajax together and reportedly has interest in signing his former player. De Ligt plays alongside Sven Botman for his country and is one of Botman’s main competitors for a starting spot alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Ake.

Brentford sign Tottenham Hotspur defender

Brentford have announced the signing of Sergio Reguilon on a loan deal until the end of the season. Reguilon will move to the Gtech Community Stadium with immediate effect but the Bees have no clause to purchase the Spaniard at the end of his loan move.

Reguilon has spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Manchester United but made just 12 appearances in all competitions under Ten Hag this campaign. His switch across London to join Thomas Frank’s side comes amid great speculation that Ivan Toney may leave the club this month.

Toney is set to return to football this weekend after his suspension from football, however, in an interview with Sky Sports, the striker admitted he has ambitions of playing for ‘a big club’ and competing for trophies at the highest level. Toney netted 20 goals in 33 Premier League games last season, including two in both games against Newcastle United.

Ex-Liverpool star set for Ajax medical

Jordan Henderson is to undergo a medical at Ajax ahead of a proposed move to the Eredivisie club. Henderson moved to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq in the summer, however, he will return to Europe this month after failing to settle in the country.