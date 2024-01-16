Newcastle United midfielder identified as ‘top target’ by West Brom as Middlesbrough and QPR lurk
Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden is a wanted man this month and is reportedly a ‘top target’ for a few Championship clubs.
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is reportedly a ‘top target’ for West Brom this month. Hayden has had a loan spell at Standard Liege cut-short by the Magpies and is expected to join a Championship side this month.
Hayden spent last season on-loan at Norwich City, but a combination of injury problems and the Canaries’ failed attempt to return to the top-flight meant that move was not turned into a permanent one. However, he is likely to have another crack in the Championship and whilst the Hawthorns could be a potential destination for him, there is seemingly plenty of interest from elsewhere.
Middlesbrough, Millwall and QPR have all been linked with a move for the former Arsenal man whilst Preston North End have also been credited with an interest. Sheffield Wednesday, who were close to signing Hayden in the summer before his move to Belgium, are also among the clubs interested in his signature.