Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden is a wanted man this month and is reportedly a ‘top target’ for a few Championship clubs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is reportedly a ‘top target’ for West Brom this month. Hayden has had a loan spell at Standard Liege cut-short by the Magpies and is expected to join a Championship side this month.

Hayden spent last season on-loan at Norwich City, but a combination of injury problems and the Canaries’ failed attempt to return to the top-flight meant that move was not turned into a permanent one. However, he is likely to have another crack in the Championship and whilst the Hawthorns could be a potential destination for him, there is seemingly plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad