Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been tipped to ‘step up’ their interest in one of Arsenal’s top targets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United to ‘step up’ interest in defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will ‘step up’ their interest in Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande , according to reports. Diomande has been linked with a move to the Premier League with both Newcastle and Arsenal reportedly interested in the 20-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mirror report that Newcastle will watch Diomande in action for Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations ahead of a potential move for the defender in summer. FFP constraints mean a move for Diomande is very unlikely this month, however, it could be a deal they revisit when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the campaign.

Diomande played 77 minutes for his country as the host nation defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their opening game of the tournament. Diomande has a release clause of £70m in his current contract with Sporting CP.

Brighton to sign Argentine wonderkid

Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on the signing of Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors for a fee believed to be around £8m. Barco can play either as a full back or a winger and will join Roberto De Zerbi’s side after impressing in his homeland with Boca Juniors. His move to the Amex Stadium is expected to be confirmed this week.

Barco’s form for his club has seen him linked with a move to the Premier League for the last few months with both Manchester City and Newcastle United among the clubs that were credited with an interest in him. However, it is Brighton who have swooped for the teenager as they look to strengthen Roberto De Zerbi’s side ahead of the second-half of the Premier League and Europa League campaigns.

Paulo Dybala race against time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have just hours to trigger Paulo Dybala’s release clause. Dybala, who currently plays for AS Roma, reportedly has a release clause of just £11m which can be triggered by clubs outside of Serie A.