Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with moves for a former Chelsea defender and a Championship starlet.

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Barcelona ace

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. Christensen moved to the Camp Nou from Chelsea in 2022 on a free transfer, but the 27-year-old could reportedly return to England this month with Newcastle United having reportedly shown interest in the defender - according to reports in Spain.

Christensen has been a regular at Barcelona under Xavi this season, however, their perilous financial situation means they may be forced to sell this window and Christensen is regarded as one of those that could fetch a decent transfer fee. The Magpies were linked with a move for Christensen before he made the switch to La Liga and reports in Sport suggest that their interest hasn’t disappeared.

Reported interest in the Danish international comes as Fabian Schar signs a new one-year extension with Newcastle United. Schar has featured in all but two games in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side this campaign.

Blackburn starlet makes FA Cup appearance

Blackburn Rovers handed a first ever competitive appearance to 15-year-old Rory Finneran at the weekend amid reports surrounding him with a move to St James’ Park. Finneran was introduced in the dying stages of Blackburn’s 5-2 win over Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon for his first ever senior appearance having been an unused substitute during their Championship clash with Bristol City last month.

Finneran, who was forced to wear a sponsor-less shirt at the weekend because of his age, has been linked with a potential move to St James’ Park as the Magpies look to bolster their academy and young prospects. Speaking about the midfielder, Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tommason said: "We are working very hard to try and create those players, we always speak about players. He has trained with me a lot of times as well.

