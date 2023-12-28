Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been given the ‘green light’ to sign a Premier League midfielder.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United given ‘green light’ for midfielder

Manchester City won’t stand in Newcastle United’s way if they make a move for Kalvin Phillips during the January transfer window. Phillips has been extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times after failing to nail down a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola.

Juventus have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder and whilst the Serie A side still reportedly lead the race for his signature, the Magpies have been given hope of securing a loan deal. TalkSport report that City will allow Phillips to join Newcastle on-loan in January if the Magpies come in for the former Leeds United man.

Speaking earlier this month about Phillips’ future at the club, Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."

Wolves star set for Rangers switch

Elsewhere, Wolves striker Fabio Silva is set to join Rangers on-loan until the end of the season. Fabrizio Romano reports that Silva, who moved to Molineux for £35m in 2020, will move to Ibrox when the January transfer window opens but Rangers do not have an option to buy the 21-year-old at the end of his move.