Juventus ‘open talks’ with £40m Newcastle United 'target' following Manchester City ‘goodbye’ gesture
Newcastle United transfers: Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign one Magpies target in January.
Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January. Phillips’ time at the Etihad Stadium looks like coming to an end when the winter window opens and there are plenty of suitors for his signature.
Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the former Leeds United man, whilst Bayern Munich have also been linked with a possible move. Juventus’ reported interest means that Phillips, who has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Citizens this season, has a big decision to make about where he plays his football next year ahead of Euro 2024.
Reporting on Juventus’ interest in Phillips, Fabrizio Romano posted on X: ‘Understand Juventus have now opened talks with Manchester City to discuss Kalvin Phillips deal. Negotiations starting between clubs as Kalvin is said to be open to the move. Juventus plan to offer loan with buy option clause. Man City want it to be mandatory. Talks on.’
Pep Guardiola was asked about Phillips’ future at City following their Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade - a game that saw the midfielder score a penalty and seemingly wave goodbye to the travelling fans. Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."
Eddie Howe, meanwhile, was also asked about reports that the midfielder was close to sealing a move to St James’ Park. Howe quickly shot down those reports, saying: “That isn’t correct.”