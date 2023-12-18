Newcastle United transfers: Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign one Magpies target in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January. Phillips’ time at the Etihad Stadium looks like coming to an end when the winter window opens and there are plenty of suitors for his signature.

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the former Leeds United man, whilst Bayern Munich have also been linked with a possible move. Juventus’ reported interest means that Phillips, who has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Citizens this season, has a big decision to make about where he plays his football next year ahead of Euro 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporting on Juventus’ interest in Phillips, Fabrizio Romano posted on X: ‘Understand Juventus have now opened talks with Manchester City to discuss Kalvin Phillips deal. Negotiations starting between clubs as Kalvin is said to be open to the move. Juventus plan to offer loan with buy option clause. Man City want it to be mandatory. Talks on.’

Pep Guardiola was asked about Phillips’ future at City following their Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade - a game that saw the midfielder score a penalty and seemingly wave goodbye to the travelling fans. Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."