‘Perfect fit’ - Newcastle United told to sign ex-Man Utd man as Spurs ace linked with shock transfer
Newcastle United transfers: Two goalkeepers with huge Premier League experience have been linked with moves to St James’ Park.
Here, we round-up all of the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Ex-Man Utd man ‘perfect fit’ for Newcastle United
Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew believes David De Gea would be a ‘perfect fit’ for the Magpies amid increased speculation over the former Manchester United stopper’s future. De Gea has been linked with a move to St James’ Park to act as Newcastle’s temporary no.1 following injury to Nick Pope.
Pope has been ruled-out for around four months after dislocating his shoulder during Newcastle’s win over the Red Devils at St James’ Park last month. Pardew, who has now taken up a role as a regular on TalkSport, believes that the Spanish international would be a good option for his former side, despite his last competitive appearance coming back in May in the FA Cup final.
Pardew said: “De Gea is available. I mean if you're a Newcastle manager and you have got the funding you’ve got. You're going to go for the best. I think he’s the best that's out there.”
He added: “If I was De Gea’s agent I would be ringing them straight up as it seems like the perfect fit to me.”
Newcastle United ‘eye’ Spurs man
Elsewhere, Newcastle United’s search for a new goalkeeper could reportedly land them once again at the door of Hugo Lloris. The World Cup winner was briefly linked with a shock move to St James’ Park in the dying embers of the summer transfer window - and reports in the Mirror have suggested that they could reignite interest in him when the January transfer window opens.
Lloris hasn’t featured for Spurs since being withdrawn at half-time of their 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United last season and has been displaced as no.1 by Guglielmo Vicario. Fraser Forster, as he was on Sunday evening, has tended to be named as Vicario’s deputy this season by Ange Postecoglou, leaving Lloris out in the cold.
The 36-year-old has spent over 11 years in England after joining Spurs from Lyon in 2012 - keeping 128 Premier League clean sheets during that time.