Barcelona ‘willing to sell’ key man to fund move for £100m Newcastle United star

Newcastle United transfers: Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell one of their key players in order to land Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Barcelona ‘open’ to major sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcelona are reportedly open to allowing striker Robert Lewandowski leave the club in order to fund a move for Bruno Guimaraes in the summer. Barcelona have been long-term admirers of the Brazilian, but their current financial situation means they will have to sell players, or at the very least offload some of their highest earners, in order to sign the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes has only recently signed a new contract with Newcastle United, however, a release clause of around £100m and the possibility that Newcastle may not qualify for next season’s Champions League, could see the midfielder leave this summer if an appropriate bid is submitted for his services. Barcelona, according to Football Transfers, would be willing to sell Lewandowski in order to get Guimaraes to move to the Camp Nou in the summer. The Polish international is one of the club’s highest earners and has scored nine goals in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Kalvin Phillips’ ‘goodbye’ gesture

Manchester City defeated Red Star Belgrade in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola made nine changes in preparation for their clash with Crystal Palace at the weekend. One of those changes saw Kalvin Phillips make a rare start for the Citizens in the middle of Guardiola’s midfield.

The former Leeds United man has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window and speaking after the game, Guardiola revealed he couldn’t predict what would happen when the winter transfer window opens.

Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad