Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are set to be frustrated in their pursuit of two England internationals in January.

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Arsenal against key player departure

Arsenal will not sanction a loan move for Aaron Ramsdale in January, according to the Athletic. Ramsdale has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United when the winter window opens, however, these fresh reports suggest that a move to St James’ Park may not be forthcoming for the Gunners man.

Injury to Nick Pope means the Magpies could sign a goalkeeper in January and Ramsdale had been touted as a potential option for Eddie Howe’s side. The 25-year-old has lost his starting spot under Mikel Arteta to David Raya and could leave north London this winter in order to get regular first-team football and force himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 plans. However, his club will not allow him to leave on a temporary basis in January and will only allow him to go on a permanent transfer.

Juventus frontrunners for midfielder deal

Newcastle United may also end up frustrated in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips in January with Juventus set to win the race for his signature. Phillips’ lack of game time at Manchester City means a move away from the club is likely in January and Newcastle had been among the contenders for his signature.

However, fresh reports from the Athletic claim that he is likely to join Juventus when the transfer window opens. Juventus currently sit 2nd in Serie A and have reportedly been tracking Phillips as a potential option to add midfield cover when the transfer window opens.

Speaking recently about Phillips’ situation at the club, Pep Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."

