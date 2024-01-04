Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have reportedly been told one of their targets is ‘not for sale’ this month.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘target’ set for £15.5m move

Reported Newcastle United target Marcos Leonardo is closing in on a move to Portuguese giants Benfica. The 20-year-old was very impressive for Santos in 2023, scoring 21 times in all competitions and grabbing the attention of clubs across Europe.

Newcastle United and Manchester United were two of those clubs linked with a potential move for Leonardo, however, it appears that he will instead be playing his football at the Estadio Da Luz. Leonardo will join Benfica for a reported £15.5m fee in a deal that could be confirmed in the next few days.

Speaking about interest in the striker, Leonardo’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said in November: “Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular. He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship.

“He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do. But the time has come to move. He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter.”

Leeds United star ‘not for sale’

Leeds United will not sell winger Crysencio Summerville this month, despite interest from the Premier League. Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton have all been linked with a move for the Netherlands Under-21 international, however, Leeds are reluctant to allow him to leave.

According to TeamTalk, Leeds will not allow Summerville to leave the club this month and the winger is happy at the club as they challenge for promotion back to the Premier League under Daniel Farke. The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks at Feyenoord before moving to West Yorkshire in September 2020, has 12 goals and six assists in the league so far this season, averaging more than a goal contribution every other game.