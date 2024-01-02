Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprise move for one of their main targets from last year’s January transfer window.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Chelsea midfielder

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos. Santos was heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside last winter before Chelsea struck a deal with Vasco de Gama to secure his services.

After spending the second half of last season with the Brazilian side, Santos joined the Blues on a permanent basis this summer but was immediately sent on-loan to Nottingham Forest. However, he has made just two appearances in all competitions and is reportedly set to be recalled by Chelsea this month.

Despite a severe lack of game time at the City Ground, Santos may be given another opportunity to play Premier League football at St James’ Park - according to reports. The teenager has been linked with a surprise move to the north east in recent times with Ben Jacobs reporting the Magpies have enquired about his availability.

Speculation surrounding Newcastle’s interest in Santos comes amid reports that long-term target Kalvin Phillips has been attracting attention from PSG. Juventus and Bayern Munich have also been linked with signing the former Leeds United man.

Newcastle United ‘plot move’ for Blackburn Rovers starlet

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Rory Finneran - according to Football Insider. The 15-year-old hasn’t featured for Blackburn’s first-team, however, he was named on their bench for their clash against Bristol City last month and has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Finneran has trained regularly with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad having come through and impressed in their academy set up. The Magpies have had a renewed focus on adding to their youth ranks in the last few transfer windows with players like Trevan Sanusi, Leo Shahar and Travis Hernes all joining from English clubs in recent times.